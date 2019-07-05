Insider Selling: Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) Insider Sells $54,885.00 in Stock

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) insider Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $54,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $110,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $55,095.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $54,345.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Cal Henderson sold 99,342 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $3,836,588.04.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. Slack has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WORK shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Slack in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Slack in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Slack in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

