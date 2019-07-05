Insider Selling: The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Insider Sells $316,439.68 in Stock

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 15,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $316,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $20.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $20.80.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 216.66% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in The Western Union by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 598,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 103,506 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The Western Union by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in The Western Union by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 236,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 34,729 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in The Western Union by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,356,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,149,000 after purchasing an additional 189,520 shares during the period.

WU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

