Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. Insteel Industries has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $409.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Insteel Industries by 284.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Insteel Industries by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Insteel Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

