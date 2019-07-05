InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IHG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

NYSE IHG opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.27. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $50.84 and a 1-year high of $68.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHG. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

