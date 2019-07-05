International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Market Perform”

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 750 ($9.80).

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a buy rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.21) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 508 ($6.64) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Consolidated Airlns Grp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 654.62 ($8.55).

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 460.50 ($6.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 467.82. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a one year low of GBX 431.80 ($5.64) and a one year high of GBX 718.40 ($9.39).

In other news, insider William Matthew Walsh sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.57), for a total transaction of £1,760,500 ($2,300,405.07).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

