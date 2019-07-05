International Paper (NYSE:IP) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

International Paper (NYSE:IP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Paper from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on International Paper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

NYSE:IP opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.40.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. International Paper had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $45,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,409.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $234,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 35,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 4.1% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

