Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.05 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.05 ($2.38) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ISP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.20 ($2.56) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.30 ($2.67) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.30 ($2.67) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.91) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.33 ($2.71).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

