iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Given a $95.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a $95.00 price objective on iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IRBT. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of iRobot from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of iRobot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of iRobot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.87 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.36.

NASDAQ IRBT traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $90.31. The stock had a trading volume of 619,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,828. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.22. iRobot has a 52-week low of $70.86 and a 52-week high of $132.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. iRobot had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $237.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that iRobot will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah G. Ellinger sold 2,000 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,486 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,086.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,034,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,941 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in iRobot during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in iRobot by 16.7% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in iRobot during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iRobot during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iRobot during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

