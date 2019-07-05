J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company.

JSAIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

JSAIY traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 45,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,072. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $17.70.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

