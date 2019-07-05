J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. J Sainsbury has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 236.60 ($3.09).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of SBRY opened at GBX 200.50 ($2.62) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 197.19. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 185.30 ($2.42) and a one year high of GBX 341.80 ($4.47). The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.24%.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Michael Andrew Coupe acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 231 ($3.02) per share, for a total transaction of £231,000 ($301,842.41). Insiders have purchased a total of 100,165 shares of company stock worth $23,134,534 in the last quarter.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.