Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) SVP Sells $189,000.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) SVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Jabil Inc has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $32.24.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 2,157.4% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at $203,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised Jabil from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

