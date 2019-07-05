Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) Insider Sells $67,680.00 in Stock

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $67,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 460,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.07 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JAG. ValuEngine lowered Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Williams Capital began coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price objective on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 46.7% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 845,528 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 269,102 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 500.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 50,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 17.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,490 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,945 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the first quarter worth $3,384,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 25.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

