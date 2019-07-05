JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target Increased to GBX 700 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target (up from GBX 580 ($7.58)) on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.89) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JD Sports Fashion presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 650 ($8.49).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

LON:JD opened at GBX 623.20 ($8.14) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 608.99. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 318.50 ($4.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 648.60 ($8.48). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a GBX 1.44 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. JD Sports Fashion’s payout ratio is 0.07%.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.