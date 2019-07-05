Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Peugeot (EPA:UG) a €27.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.51 ($28.49).

Get Peugeot alerts:

Shares of Peugeot stock opened at €22.03 ($25.62) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €20.99. Peugeot has a fifty-two week low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a fifty-two week high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot Company Profile

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Peugeot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peugeot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.