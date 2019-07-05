Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:FCAU)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

FCAU has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

Shares of FCAU stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCAU. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 913.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 913.8% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

