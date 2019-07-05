Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

Separately, Investec cut Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.00.

JMPLY stock opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.67.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.552 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

