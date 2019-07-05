JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €22.00 Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SZG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.38 ($36.49).

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €24.15 ($28.08) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €24.19. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €22.70 ($26.40) and a fifty-two week high of €44.00 ($51.16). The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

