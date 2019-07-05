JPMorgan Chase & Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.60. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 24.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC set a $102.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.85.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $112.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $119.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 18,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,008,571.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,386 shares in the company, valued at $28,465,019.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 20,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $2,210,913.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,312,962.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,573 shares of company stock worth $17,293,454. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,115.6% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 33,870 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,066.8% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,915 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 25,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

