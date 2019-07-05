Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KALV. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.45. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $248,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,418,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Fund Iv (Gp) Sv sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,301 shares of company stock worth $2,777,925 in the last 90 days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 24,883 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

