KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has $20.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KAR Auction Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $62.50 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $25.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.01.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,730,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $550,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,759 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,261,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,745,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,141,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,363,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,274,000 after acquiring an additional 490,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

