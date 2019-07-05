Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Major Shareholder Acquires $3,200,000.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Ix, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

