KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 690 ($9.02) in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. KAZ Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 719.55 ($9.40).

KAZ Minerals stock opened at GBX 576.60 ($7.53) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 554.73. KAZ Minerals has a one year low of GBX 421.50 ($5.51) and a one year high of GBX 859.20 ($11.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.75, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.06.

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

