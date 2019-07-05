Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) a €60.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BMW. Independent Research set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €77.96 ($90.65).

ETR:BMW opened at €67.11 ($78.03) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52 week low of €61.14 ($71.09) and a 52 week high of €86.74 ($100.86). The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €63.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

