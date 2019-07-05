Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Lannett in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lannett presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.45.

Shares of LCI opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $236.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70. Lannett has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.55 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 39.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lannett will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Farber purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,101,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,186,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,050. 12.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lannett by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

