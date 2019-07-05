Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on Level One Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:LEVL opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.12. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $191.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Level One Bancorp news, Director James L. Bellinson bought 4,487 shares of Level One Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $107,598.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 476.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

