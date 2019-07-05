Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.89.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $23.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.32.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 90,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $1,530,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,309 shares of company stock worth $2,923,153 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 810.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares during the period.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

