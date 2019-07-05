Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ted Baker (LON:TED)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ted Baker to a sector performer rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ted Baker from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price (down from GBX 1,400 ($18.29)) on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ted Baker to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,505 ($19.67).

Get Ted Baker alerts:

Shares of LON:TED opened at GBX 815.50 ($10.66) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $363.42 million and a P/E ratio of 8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.59. Ted Baker has a one year low of GBX 750 ($9.80) and a one year high of GBX 2,418 ($31.60). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,141.37.

Ted Baker Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.