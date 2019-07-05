LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) CEO Sells $72,600.00 in Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Damien Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 5th, Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00.
LivaNova stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $64.80 and a 1 year high of $131.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.73.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $250.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 1,744.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, grace capital raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. grace capital now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
