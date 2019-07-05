LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) CEO Sells $72,600.00 in Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Damien Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00.

LivaNova stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $64.80 and a 1 year high of $131.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.73.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $250.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 1,744.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, grace capital raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. grace capital now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

