Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 99 ($1.29) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LLOY. Bank of America cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 83 ($1.08) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 66 ($0.86) in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 70.69 ($0.92).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 58.26 ($0.76) on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 49.52 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 58.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion and a PE ratio of 10.59.

In related news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 374,554 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74), for a total transaction of £213,495.78 ($278,970.05). Also, insider George Culmer sold 83,581 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76), for a total transaction of £48,476.98 ($63,343.76).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

