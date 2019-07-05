LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC started coverage on shares of LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FirstToMarketsRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LRAD in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of LRAD in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LRAD from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

LRAD stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.52 million, a P/E ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 0.62. LRAD has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $3.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26.

LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LRAD had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that LRAD will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRAD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LRAD in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of LRAD in the first quarter worth $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LRAD by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LRAD by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 24,276 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories.

