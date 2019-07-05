Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MIC. Barclays downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of MIC stock opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.18. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 7,403.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 495,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 489,153 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 22.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 22,732 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 36,753 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 9.0% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

