Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MGIC. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

MGIC opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a market cap of $446.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.97. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 15.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

