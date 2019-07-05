Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Maxar Technologies and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.88.

MAXR opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $541.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.66. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $55.28.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 69.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -1.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 24,495 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 654.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 209,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 181,640 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 244.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,879,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 191,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

