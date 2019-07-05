Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MLNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.95 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.88.

Shares of MLNX opened at $112.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.36. Mellanox Technologies has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $121.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $305.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve Sanghi purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,210,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 926 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 1,374.0% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

