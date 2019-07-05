MERLIN ENTERTAI/S (OTCMKTS:MERLY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of MERLIN ENTERTAI/S (OTCMKTS:MERLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of MERLIN ENTERTAI/S in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of MERLIN ENTERTAI/S in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. MERLIN ENTERTAI/S presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:MERLY opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91. MERLIN ENTERTAI/S has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $11.51.

About MERLIN ENTERTAI/S

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centres, Seal Sanctuaries, Shreks Adventure, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, and Little BIG City brands.

