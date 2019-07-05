Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) Insider Purchases $140,205.80 in Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) insider Jfl Capital Management, Llc acquired 23,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $140,205.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jfl Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Jfl Capital Management, Llc purchased 50,288 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $297,704.96.

On Monday, April 8th, Jfl Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,278 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $219,567.42.

NASDAQ MACK opened at $5.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MACK. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 55,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,173 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that targets biomarker-defined cancers. The company is developing MM-310, an antibody-directed nanotherapeutic, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. Its preclinical product candidates include MM-401, an agonistic antibody targeting a novel immuno-oncology target; and MM-201, a stabilized agonist-Fc fusion protein targeting death receptors 4 and 5.

