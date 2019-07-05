Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives $65.80 Average PT from Analysts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.80.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Methanex by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Methanex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 557,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the first quarter worth $7,381,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Methanex by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 131,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 51,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Methanex by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEOH traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.40. 158,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,848. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $41.30 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.00 million. Methanex had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

