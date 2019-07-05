Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

NYSE:MEI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.38. 75,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,582. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3,282.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 328.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

