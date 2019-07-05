MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MGM China in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of MGM China in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM China in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MGM China from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MGM China currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get MGM China alerts:

Shares of MGM China stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.62. MGM China has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company engages in the development and operation of casino games of chance and other casino games, and the related hotel and resort facilities; and the development of integrated resorts in Macau.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.