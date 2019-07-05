Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MUFG. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,877,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,010 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 10,370,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240,320 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 5,925,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,805 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,654,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,990,000 after purchasing an additional 653,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,193,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after acquiring an additional 852,800 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

