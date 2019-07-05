Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moneygram International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Get Moneygram International alerts:

MGI stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $134.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.96. Moneygram International has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $7.05.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $315.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.98 million. Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. Moneygram International’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moneygram International will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Moneygram International by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 223,653 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Moneygram International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 363,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in Moneygram International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 320,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moneygram International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 560,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Moneygram International by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 284,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 124,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Moneygram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneygram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.