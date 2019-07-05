Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s (MONY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MONY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moneysupermarket.Com Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 343.75 ($4.49).

Shares of LON:MONY opened at GBX 416.10 ($5.44) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 258 ($3.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 414.80 ($5.42). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 379.98.

In other news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 23,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.23), for a total value of £95,824 ($125,211.03).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

