Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for MERLIN ENTERTAI/S (OTCMKTS:MERLY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of MERLIN ENTERTAI/S (OTCMKTS:MERLY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of MERLIN ENTERTAI/S in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MERLIN ENTERTAI/S stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. MERLIN ENTERTAI/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91.

MERLIN ENTERTAI/S Company Profile

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centres, Seal Sanctuaries, Shreks Adventure, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, and Little BIG City brands.

