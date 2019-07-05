Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.56 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,194.72% and a negative return on equity of 119.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NBRV. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Gabelli cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.56 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nabriva Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. 4.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBRV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 396,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,155. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.62.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

