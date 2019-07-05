Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nanometrics is a leading provider of advanced, high-performance process control metrology and inspection systems used primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, such as data storage components and discrete including high-brightness LEDs and power management components. It’s automated and integrated metrology systems measure critical dimensions, device structures, overlay registration, topography and various thin film properties, including film thickness as well as optical, electrical and material properties. The company’s process control solutions are deployed throughout the fabrication process, from front-end-of-line substrate manufacturing, to high-volume production of semiconductors and other devices, to advanced wafer-scale packaging applications. Nanometrics’ systems enable advanced process control for device manufacturers, providing improved device yield at reduced manufacturing cycle time, supporting the accelerated product life cycles in the semiconductor market. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NANO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Nanometrics in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Nanometrics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NANO opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65. Nanometrics has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $48.26.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.82 million. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nanometrics will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 12,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $422,532.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,414,879.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 47,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,681,429.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 257,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,004.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,533 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nanometrics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,433,000 after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Nanometrics by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Nanometrics by 23.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 88,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nanometrics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nanometrics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

