National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $90.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 382.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

