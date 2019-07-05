New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EDU. Morgan Stanley upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $81.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nomura boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.07.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $97.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $101.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $796.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 145.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 96.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 11.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.9% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

