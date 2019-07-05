Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Given a $12.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) has been given a $12.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Newpark Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $13.00 target price on Newpark Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Shares of Newpark Resources stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 219,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.47. Newpark Resources has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.17 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,143,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $4,068,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 9.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,371,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after purchasing an additional 379,267 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 65.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 733,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 289,635 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,366,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 270,920 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.