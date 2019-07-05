Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nippon Paint from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

NPCPF opened at $38.94 on Monday. Nippon Paint has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94.

About Nippon Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells various paints and coatings in Japan, Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers automotive coatings, such as paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

