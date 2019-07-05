NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.50) on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

NASDAQ:NMIH traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,771. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NMI has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $31.34.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $81.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.28 million. NMI had a net margin of 39.95% and a return on equity of 18.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that NMI will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $138,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Scheid sold 4,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $129,179.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,015 shares of company stock worth $382,760 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in NMI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

